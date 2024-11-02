Iran signals possible change in nuclear doctrine

2 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has the capacity to produce nuclear weapons and is prepared to change its policies on using them if faced with an existential threat, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said.

Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, noted the country is likely to increase the range of its ballistic missiles.

“If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine, we have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard,” Kharrazi told Al Mayadeen.

Kharrazi added that "the only thing currently prohibiting this is the leader’s fatwa." Khamenei issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, against nuclear weapons in 2003.