Iran Navy to take delivery of two new warships

2 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two new Iranian warships are set to sail soon, Iran’s Navy chief Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

“Sahand Destroyer is being prepared quickly to be deployed on a mission to secure the waters of the northern Indian Ocean after participating in major drills,” Irani said.

According to him, Zagros destroyer is the newest and most advanced destroyer in the Navy, designed for both combat and intelligence missions.

The warship is equipped with a hangar for permanently carrying a helicopter. The commander said they are awaiting official orders to launch it.