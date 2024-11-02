Leyla Aliyeva joins tree-planting campaign in Baku

2 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva participated in a tree-planting campaign in the Sabunchu district of Baku, organized as part of the Green World Solidarity Year.

The event, joined by the volunteers of the COP29 and the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, saw the planting of 1000 Eldar pines.

The IDEA aims to restore and preserve the country’s biodiversity, ensure its sustainable development, promote green economy and application of eco-friendly technologies, as well as contribute to the ecological balance through expanding green spaces and tackling pollution.