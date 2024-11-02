Israel warned of serious threat from Iran - report

2 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran retains missile capabilities that pose a serious threat to Israel's defense systems, despite the recent Israeli strike, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Iranian ballistic missiles could cause significant damage to Israeli targets if they manage to bypass the country’s air defenses.

The article noted that the Israeli attack has compromised the air defense systems protecting key Iranian facilities. Therefore, in responding to Israel, Iran must consider the possibility of a severe retaliation from the Israel Defense Forces, which could include strikes on energy infrastructure or nuclear sites.