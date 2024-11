2 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oil production following maintenance at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field has been restored to 80% as of November 1, the Kazakh Energy Ministry told Interfax.

"Production at Kashagan was restored to 80% as of November 1. The pre-maintenance level will be reached gradually," the ministry said.

Operations were shut down entirely in the period October 7-28 while a new inlet gas separator was connected and commissioned.

Initially, it was expected that the maintenance would take 30-40 days.