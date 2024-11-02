Ateshgah Temple in Azerbaijan may be included in UNESCO World Heritage List

2 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Surakhani District Executive Authority

Work has begun in Azerbaijan to include the Ateshgah Temple in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The preparations are being carried out by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The necessary preparations are being carried out by the State Tourism Agency.

According to the agency’s report, it is planned to prepare a nomination document.

At the moment, the Ateshgah Temple is included in the UNESCO Tentative List along with 10 other sites. 5 sites in Azerbaijan have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Ateshgah Temple is located on the Absheron Peninsula near the village of Surakhani in the district of the same name. Throughout history, Zoroastrians, Hindus and Sikhs have worshiped in the temple.