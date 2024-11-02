13 countries receive BRICS partner status

2 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

At the summit in Kazan, 13 countries received BRICS partner status. This year, the list of full participants has not changed.

13 countries became BRICS partners, the decision was made by the participants of the association at the October summit in Kazan, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

"13 countries were accepted as partner countries. This is a collective decision of the BRICS countries,”

– Jaiswal informed.

The list includes the following countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, Cuba, Algeria, Bolivia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Uganda.