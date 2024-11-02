Turkish President files lawsuit against opposition leader and Istanbul mayor

2 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish President's website

The Turkish leader is outraged by the statements made by the opposition leader and the Istanbul mayor during a protest rally held recently. The head of state has filed a lawsuit against them.

The Turkish President intends to receive moral compensation from the leader of the country's main opposition party, Ozgur Ozel, and the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, who made offensive remarks about him. The information was confirmed by Ahmet Ozel, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's lawyer.

He emphasized that the head of state has filed a lawsuit against them and is demanding 1 million Turkish liras ($29,000) from each.