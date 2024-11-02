Orthodox church to be built in Grozny

2 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Orthodox believers in Grozny will have a new church that will be built in the Vladimir Putin district.

An Orthodox church will be built in Grozny. It will be able to accommodate over 550 parishioners at a time, the administration of the Chechen capital reports.

According to the information available, the architecture of the church will embody the fusion of traditional style with modern details. The territory on which the religious building to be erected will be over 3,500 square meters.

At the moment, specialists are preparing the construction site and designing the building. Construction will start in the near future, the work will be completed within two years.