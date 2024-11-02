2 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia continues to expand its import of butter from foreign countries. This time, the UAE has become one of the suppliers.

Russia has begun accepting deliveries of butter from the UAE. To date, nearly 90 tons have already been imported, Rosselkhoznadzor informed in a conversation with journalists.

“The first deliveries of butter from the UAE to Russia began on October 18, 2024. Previously, butter was not delivered from the UAE to Russia. As of November 2, 90 tons of butter were imported from the UAE to Russia,”

- Rosselkhoznadzor reported.