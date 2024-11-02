Iran sends satellites to Russia for launch into space

2 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Iran continue to develop technological cooperation. Russia will help the Islamic Republic launch satellites built by a private company into space.

Iran has handed over two satellites to Russia for launch into orbit. The spacecraft are planned to be launched by a Soyuz launch vehicle, Iranian media reports.

One of the satellites will monitor the situation in the country: help with searching in a disaster zones, monitor protected natural sites. The device will also help in agricultural activities.

Another satellite is designed for internet communications. It will allow Iranians living in remote parts of the country to access the Internet.