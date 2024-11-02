First plane takes off from North Ossetia to Egypt

2 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Ural Airlines plane took off from the Vladikavkaz airport to Egypt for the first time. There were about 200 people on board.

The first plane took off from Vladikavkaz to the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The flight was operated by the Russian air carrier Ural Airlines, the head of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo, said.

He reported that about 200 passengers boarded the plane. Flights on this route will be operated once a week.

“We are working hard to expand the geography of flights from our air harbor: today, it is possible to fly from Vladikavkaz to Istanbul, Baku, Moscow, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg,”

- Sergey Menyailo said.