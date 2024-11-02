Storm to engulf Stavropol on November 3

2 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starting tomorrow, Stavropol Krai will be engulfed by unfavorable weather conditions: gusty winds, showers and sleet are expected in the region. A storm warning has been issued in the region.

Severe weather will hit Stavropol Krai in the next three days. In this regard, a storm warning has been issued in the region, the local hydrometeorological center reported.

“On November 3, precipitation in the form of rain and sleet are expected, the air temperature at night will drop to +2...+7 ℃, during the day to +4...+9 ℃. On November 4, the further drop in night temperature is expected to 0...-5 ℃,”

- the Stavropol hydrometeorological center informed.