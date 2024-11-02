Russians in Türkiye did not contact Russian Consulate General

2 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, information appeared about a mass contraction with virus (presumably Coxsackievirus) among Russian tourists in Antalya. The Russian Consulate General did not receive any complaints.

Tourists from Russia did not send complaints about an unknown virus to the Russian Consulate General in Antalya, the department said, after the media disseminated information about an outbreak of the disease on the coast of the Belek resort.

“According to specialized organizations in Antalya, from October 26 to November 2, a number of tourists were recorded in medical institutions in the region complaining of high temperatures and other signs of an infectious disease, in particular, rotavirus infection. At the same time, according to local specialists, a mass outbreak of the disease is not observed,”

- Consulate General of Russia in Antalya informed.