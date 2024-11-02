Forest fire engulfs 17 hectares in Kuban

2 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A forest fire broke out in the Novopokrovsky District of the Krasnodar Krai. Firefighters have been extinguishing it since 15:00.

A forest fire continues to blaze in the Novopokrovsky District of Kuban, the local operational headquarters reported.

“The forest litter is burning on the territory of the Kavkazskoye forestry of the Novopokrovsky district forestry. The fire was reported at 15:10 Moscow time. As of 19:25 Moscow time, the fire has spread to 17 hectares,”

- the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai informed.

Residential buildings near the fire area not in danger. The work of firefighters is complicated by gusty winds.