Mayor names ​​Makhachkala’s most problematic sphere

The most problematic sector of the Dagestani capital is housing and communal services, mayor Yusup Umavov says. The main complaint about it is the untimely response to requests from the population through feedback channels.

“It is necessary to keep work in this area under constant control. Citizens should know what measures are being taken to resolve emergency situations that arise and how much time is required for this,”

- Yusup Umavov said.

Special attention should be currently paid to heating, taking into account the mistakes of the previous year, the Makhachkala mayor emphasized at the meeting.