Iran may strike Israel before US elections

3 Nov. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is considering launching a strike on Israel before the US elections, which will be held on November 5. The attack by the Iranian Armed Forces may take place in the next 2-3 days.

It should be noted that yesterday, one of the high-ranking IRGC commanders, Ali Mohammad Naeini, announced a possible attack by Iran, emphasizing that the new strike would be unprecedented in its surprise and destructiveness, the Financial Times (FT) reports.

Earlier, the parties exchanged massive strikes on each other's territory. In early October, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. The Israeli Armed Forces responded to the attack with strikes on the Islamic Republic at the end of the month. Estimates of the damage from these attacks vary in different sources.