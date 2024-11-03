Repairs at Avlabari Station in Tbilisi to be completed soon

3 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Repairs at the Avlabari Tbilisi metro station will be completed soon, the capital's transport company said.

"Work to complete the repairs of the upper vestibule of Avlabari will be finished in the shortest possible time",

Tbilisi Transport Company said.

The reconstruction of the station started 2 years ago. More than 4 million lari (140 million rubles) were invested in the project. Under the contract, the construction company is obligated to complete the project by December 25 of this year.

Before this, the Mayor of Tbilisi , Kakha Kaladze, commented on the timing of the repairs, noting that the project was delayed due to changes made to the original plan. They were related to the emergency condition of the station.