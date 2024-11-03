Russia begins butter imports from Iran and India

3 Nov. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Iran and India have begun supplying butter to Russia this year.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is currently implementing measures aimed at increasing the supply of butter from abroad. Thus, this year, as part of the development of partnerships with India and Iran, Rosselkhoznadzor opened supplies from these major butter-exporting countries",

the press service of the ministry said.

The ministry clarified that these measures are expected to impact retail prices soon.

Earlier this week, it was reported that two dozen tons of butter from Türkiye arrived in Russia.