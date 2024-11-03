Azerbaijan and Iran launch exercises for peace and friendship in Caspian Sea

3 Nov. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Iranian media, the joint military exercises between Azerbaijan and Iran have begun in the Caspian Sea.

The exercises are being conducted under the slogan "Cooperation for peace and friendship".

Let us remind you that this summer, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran held joint naval exercises for the first time in history. The maneuvers took place in the Caspian Sea, and their initiator was the Iranian side.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran

Azerbaijani-Iranian relations deteriorated after the attack on the embassy of the South Caucasus republic in Tehran, which occurred in January 2023. As a result of that attack, an employee of the diplomatic mission was killed. As a result, Azerbaijan evacuated its diplomats from the Iranian capital and accused the leadership of the Islamic Republic of an "anti-Azerbaijani campaign". During six months, relations between Baku and Tehran gradually began to improve. In the fall, an agreement was reached to hold joint naval exercises in the Caspian Sea. The first military exercises in the modern history of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations took place this summer.