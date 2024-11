3 Nov. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the data from the Georgian Statistics Office, gas supplies from Russia to Georgia have increased to record levels in the first three quarters of 2024.

From January to September, the South Caucasus country imported $90.1 million worth of gas from Russia, which is 6.5% more than in the same period last year. This is the highest trade volume recorded to date for the entire period that statistics have been collected.