Russian deported from Türkiye over airport photo incident

3 Nov. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Telegram channel of the Russian Consulate General, a Russian citizen was deported from Türkiye after a photo taken at the airport.

The man was detained and arrested in September of this year on charges of violating privacy.

"Following the court hearing, a decision was made on administrative expulsion the Russian citizen from Türkiye",

the Russian Consulate General said.

Let us remind that filming or photographing citizens without their consent is prohibited in Türkiye. Earlier, it was reported that a Russian tourist was detained in Istanbul for taking a photo of a local resident with her eyes closed on public transport.