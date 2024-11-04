Iran to adjust import duties on iPhones

4 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran plans to set import duties on iPhone mobile phones at around 30%, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdulnasir Hemmati said.

According to him, similar to other mobile phone brands, import duties will also be applied to the iPhone.

The Iranian minister mentioned that the Iranian Cabinet will modify the duty decision regarding the import of the specified mobile phone.

A ban was imposed on the import of Apple’s iPhone 14 and higher models into Iran last year. However, the Iranian Cabinet lifted the ban on mobile phones and set a customs duty of 96 percent on October 30 of this year.