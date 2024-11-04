Iranian President urges to accelerate implementation of border corridor with Azerbaijan

4 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the need for the investment of private sector and foreign investors in Iran's infrastructure projects, saying that foreign investors can invest in Iranian ports.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with economic officials from the road ministry, during which they reviewed the latest state of the country's transportation infrastructure and regional corridors.

After hearing the explanation of the road minister and other relevant officials regarding the state of the country's international road and rail corridors, the president emphasized accelerating the implementation of the border corridor with Azerbaijan as well as finalizing the construction of the International North-South Corridor.