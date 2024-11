4 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani boxer Ali Abdullayev clinched a silver medal at the IBA Youth World Championships held in Budva, Montenegro.

Abdullayev earned the medal after competing in the men’s 63.5 kg final, where he was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Abdulaziz Jurakulov.

The Azerbaijani national team finished the world championship with five medals, which is the republic's new record.