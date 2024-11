4 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on November 4, Russia is celebrating the National Unity Day.

National Unity Day has been celebrated in Russia since 2005. The holiday was established in memory of the liberation of Moscow from Polish invaders in November 1612 by people's militia led by Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin congratulated the nation on National Unity Day.