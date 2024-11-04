Israel terminates cooperation with UNRWA

4 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has officially notified the United Nations that it was cancelling the agreement that regulated its relations with the main U.N. relief organization for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) since 1967, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Following the legislation on UNRWA, the State of Israel officially notified the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the agency," Israeli permanent representative to the UN Danny Danon said.

According to Israel, UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. It was noted that Israel will continue to cooperate with other humanitarian organizations.

In October, the Israeli parliament passed legislation banning UNRWA from operating in Israel and stopping Israeli authorities from cooperating with the organization.