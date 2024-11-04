BRICS countries switch to settlements in national currencies by 65%

4 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS will continue work on new payment platforms in the upcoming year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the "Creating the Future" Symposium.

The dollar has been turned into a weapon of suppression and punishment of geopolitical competitors, the Russian minister said, adding that this affected the dollar as the world's reserve currency and means of international settlements.

"The work on the creation of new payment platforms, as I said, was launched in BRICS under the Russian presidency and will be continued by our Brazilian successors in 2025," Lavrov said.

According to the diplomat, the proportion of national currencies in Russia's transactions with countries in the SCO and the EAEU has surpassed 90%, while it is approaching 65% with BRICS nations.