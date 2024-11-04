Georgia buys record volume of Russian beer

4 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's imports of Russian beer in January-September increased by 26% compared to the same period last year - to a record $1.7 million.

At the same time, in the first nine months of this year, Georgia's purchases of beer from Russia almost approached imports in the whole of 2023, when they reached $1.8 million.

In the first nine months of 2024, Russia was the second country in Georgia's beer imports. Germany took the first place with supplies worth $4.6 million. The top five also included Turkey ($1.5 mln), the Czech Republic ($1.1 million) and Mexico ($845,700), RIA Novosti reported.