Coxsackievirus detected in Russia - Rospotrebnadzor takes control of situation

4 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In connection with the cases of Coxsackievirus in the country, Rospotrebnadzor has taken control of the implementation of the morning screening procedure in schools and kindergartens.

"Due to the reports of cases of the disease caused by Coxsackievirus in some regions of Russia, Rospotrebnadzor will monitor the implementation of morning screenings in schools and kindergartens",

Rospotrebnadzor said.

Sick children are isolated to prevent the spread of the virus in the groups. The department reminded parents to seek medical help, if a child shows signs of illness.

According to media reports, cases of coxsackievirus in Russia in the fall of 2024 are recorded in the Moscow region, Vladimir region, Krasnodar region.

Earlier, it was reported that an outbreak of coxsackievirus occurred in Antalya. Some tourists can bring the virus home, not knowing that they are already infected.