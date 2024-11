4 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Western Georgia hit by two earthquakes this morning.

According to seismologists, the first earthquake occurred at 08:08. The hypocenter was located in the village of Zemo Karabulaghi near Dmanisi at a depth of 5 km The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1.

The second earthquake occurred in the village of Abano at 09:32. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 7 km. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.9.