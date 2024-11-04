Armenian airlines may soon regain access to EU airspace

4 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian planes may resume flights to the EU countries in the coming months, the Minister of Territorial Administration Gnel Sanosyan said in parliament.

The problems began in 2020, when the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) put Armenia on its "black list", restricting flights from these countries to European airspace for safety risks. The main basis for the claims against Armenia was the shortage of inspectors among Armenian carriers.

Today, four years later, the Armenian side has managed to almost completely resolve all the difficulties. Key positions are occupied, and the remaining specialists are completing their training. They are expected to start work in mid-December.

"Since we had almost completed the preparatory work, in October we contacted our European colleagues and agreed to draw up a schedule of inspections, which we will discuss during video conferences",

Sanosyan said.