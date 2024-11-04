Iranian President to attend COP29 in Baku

4 Nov. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend COP29 in Baku, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan reported.

The diplomatic mission specified that Pezeshkian would hold several meetings as part of the event.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (or COP29) is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 22, 2024. The decision to hold the event in Azerbaijan was made at the plenary session of COP28 in Dubai on December 11.

Let us recall that the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992. COP, the Conference of Parties, is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change.

It should be noted that there are currently 198 Parties to the Convention. Their meeting is held annually. The first COP meeting was held in Berlin in March 1995.