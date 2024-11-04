Prime Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan hold telephone conversation today

4 Nov. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan had a telephone conversation today. The information about the talks between Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov was published on the website of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

It states that the topic of the talks between the Prime Ministers was current issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular, trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

"Special attention was paid to joint projects in the field of industry and transport infrastructure",

the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation said.