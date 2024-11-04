Russian tourists bring almost $3.7 million to Kazakhstan

4 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of the year, Russians have spent $3.69 million in Kazakhstan, surpassing spending by tourists from other countries.

Russian tourists provided 43.8% of all foreign tourism revenue to Kazakhstan.

"This year, expenses of Russian visitors accounted for the largest share of the amount spent by foreign tourists at 43.8%. Russians left 1.8 billion tenge in Kazakhstan - it is 8.6% more than in 2023",

the analytical data says

Transportation expenses, trips to cafes and restaurants, shopping, hotel payment make up the main expenses for foreign visitors in Kazakhstan. Analysts note that more than half of foreign citizens, when coming to Kazakhstan, stay with relatives and friends, which lowers accommodation costs but increases spending on food.

In total, since the beginning of the year, foreign tourists have brought $8.4 million to Kazakhstan, which is 13.4% more than last year. The republic received the most from visitors from the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

The survey was conducted by the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.