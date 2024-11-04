Missing tourists rescued in Crimea

4 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Young tourists were rescued on Mount Boyko, located in the Bakhchisaray district, the Crimean Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The Ministry reported that a group of five people requested help. When it got dark, the tourists lost the path and could not find the direction that would lead them out of the forest.

Rescuers conducted a search both by car and on foot, maintaining contact with the tourists by phone and giving them the necessary recommendations.

The tourists were soon found. Rescuers took them to the nearest settlement, the village of Sokolinoye.

No medical assistance was required.