Anti-flu vaccination now free for Georgian citizens

5 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health announced seasonal anti-flu vaccination is free of charge for all citizens throughout the country starting from November 4.

“The vaccination available at medical facilities is possible from the age of 6 months and is completely free of charge”, the NCDC said.

The vaccination is carried out using a four-component vaccine manufactured by Abbott Biologicals B.V., a global healthcare company based in the Netherlands. This vaccine was recommended by the World Health Organisation.

At the first stage of the anti-flu vaccination programme, vaccines were administered to high-risk groups, including patients on dialysis, individuals with diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV and AIDS and those with organ transplants or cystic fibrosis, with over 37,000 citizens already having been vaccinated.