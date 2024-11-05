Opposition rally held in Tbilisi once again

5 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A public protest organised by domestic opposition parties was held on November 4 outside the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi to protest the results of the parliamentary elections held last month.

The rally was followed by a march along Tbilisi’s central streets and finished without any incidents.

Opposition leaders said the protest would continue until new elections were called, and announced a further rally scheduled for November 5 at Tbilisi Sports Palace, urging participants to gather “daily”.

Law enforcement officers and several ambulance crews were present outside the Parliament building, with police securing the courtyard and closing all entrances to the venue, TASS reported.