Tokayev: we fully support aspirations of Baku and Yerevan to open new page

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reaffirmed his support for the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering peacemaking efforts and promoting inter-civilizational dialogue amid rising global tensions and conflict potential.
He reiterated Kazakhstan's support for both countries' efforts to reach a peace agreement.
“By providing a platform for negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we fully support the aspiration of both countries to open a new page in their relations,” Tokayev said in his article in the French newspaper Le Figaro.