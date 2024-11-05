Tokayev: we fully support aspirations of Baku and Yerevan to open new page

5 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reaffirmed his support for the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering peacemaking efforts and promoting inter-civilizational dialogue amid rising global tensions and conflict potential.

He reiterated Kazakhstan's support for both countries' efforts to reach a peace agreement.