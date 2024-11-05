Baku hosting Global Summit of Religious Leaders ahead of COP29

5 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Global Summit of Religious Leaders is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan as part of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)

The summit is organised under the slogan “World Religions for a Green Planet” by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, the Muslim Council of Elders, the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) and the UN Environment Program in Baku.

Ilham Aliyev's appeal to participants of the summit

First, the appeal of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the Global Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders was read out.

He noted that addressing the climate crisis and issues of environmental security requires the cooperation of world states and the unification of the international community’s efforts at all levels. Religious leaders worldwide can play a major role in addressing these challenges.

The president said that the unanimous decision to hold COP29 in Baku is an indicator of high confidence in the international reputation of Azerbaijan, and this is no coincidence. Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has joined a number of conventions and agreements related to environmental problems, established cooperation with various countries, and adopted multifaceted activity programs in this field.

The head of state stressed effective institutional mechanisms and an investment environment have been put in place by creating the necessary legislative framework for environmental protection in Azerbaijan. Important steps are currently being taken to implement “green energy” projects, the use of alternative and renewable energy, as well as the evaluation and elimination of the negative effects on the environment. The year 2024 has been declared the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan.

The head of state recalled that in the recent past Azerbaijan was involved in an unjust war and had to experience its severe consequences - ecocide, culturicide, and urbicide committed by Armenia.

Ilham Aliyev believes that the effective activities of this Summit will further strengthen the status of Azerbaijan as a space for inter-civilizational dialogue and make a significant contribution to the Baku Process on intercultural cooperation. The head of state expressed confidence that solidarity, suggestions and recommendations for the sake of a green world will support them in achieving common goals.

UN Secretary-General's appeal

The voices of religious leaders stand vital for advancing climate change action and achieving climate justice, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the participants of the summit.

He indicated that harsh temperatures, intense fires, droughts, and extensive flooding are resulting in significant repercussions for the globe.

The secretary-general stressed the importance of action to ensure that countries have new national climate plans that are consistent with the goal of limiting global warming by next year.

Global Summit of Religious Leaders

The global forum is set to roll out the red carpet for around 30 leaders from both secular and traditional religions, heads of prominent religious centers - patriarchs, officials from the Vatican, and Al-Azhar, along with internationally recognized religious and public figures hailing from various corners of the globe and diverse faiths, representatives from government, academia, and religious institutions hailing from 55 countries and 30 international organizations, and media representatives.