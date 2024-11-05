Vatican official thanks Azerbaijan for support

5 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov met with the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti.

The meeting saw discussions on the current relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican, as well as the projects implemented within the framework of cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Cardinal Gugerotti hailed the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Vatican, conveying special gratitude of Pope Francis to President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for her constant support. The meeting highlighted the restoration of the catacombs in the Vatican by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, its close cooperation with the Vatican Museum and the Apostolic Library, the digitization of archive manuscripts, the visits of Vatican archaeologists to Azerbaijan to restore historical and religious monuments, and the exchange of experience. They also emphasized the importance of implementing new collaborations in the future.

Commending these efforts, Gugerotti described the construction of a new Catholic church in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijani government and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a clear example of the country's multicultural policy.

Cardinal Gugerotti emphasized that amid the spreading of religious conflicts around the world, the policy of multiculturalism led by the government of Azerbaijan, the peaceful co-existence of representatives of different religions in the country, and the freedom of religion are the biggest contribution to peace.

Anar Alakbarov underscored that President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attaches particular importance to the ties with the Vatican, expressing confidence that this collaboration would evolve in the future. The sides also praised the cooperation agreement signed between the Governorate of Vatican City State and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation regarding the restoration works to be carried out in Saint Paul Outside the Walls, describing it as an indicator of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican.

The Holy See representative also proposed holding Azerbaijani cultural days in the Vatican, organize an exhibition and concert program, as well as conduct mutual exchange between specialists in various fields, as part of collaborative projects with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

During the meeting, Anar Alakbarov also provided insights into the preparations for the COP29, set to take place in Baku on November 11-22.

Gugerotti expressed his confidence that the Summit of World Religious Leaders, set to be held ahead of COP29 under the slogan "World Religions for a Green Planet", would contribute to the further development of interreligious relations and delivering a successful international conference.