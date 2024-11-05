Georgian opposition announces its plan

5 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Opposition leaders announced plans to disrupt the first session of the newly-elected Georgian parliament, which was formed after the October 26 elections.

The opposition rally was held in front of the parliamentary building in Tbilisi yesterday to protest against the outcome of the recent parliamentary elections. The protesters say that they are not going to put up with the results of the voting, which, they claim was heavily rigged.

The rally was organized by Georgia’s opposition, which doesn’t recognize the election results. The rally was followed by a march along Tbilisi’s central streets. The demonstrators decided to gather for another rally on Tuesday near the Palace of Sport.