U.S. Presidential Election 2024: day of voting is here

5 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 2024 presidential election, the 60th quadrennial presidential election, is currently being held in the United States on November 5.

Donald Trump is running for president as the Republican candidate, while Kamala Harris is representing the Democratic Party. Trump served as the 45th US president from 2017 to 2021, losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has served as vice president since January 2021.

The results of early voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have confirmed predictions of a tight race in the U.S. presidential election, with Harris and Trump receiving an equal number of votes.

The voting in Dixville Notch concluded just minutes after it began, with the same amount of time taken for the vote count.

"Kamala Harris received three votes, as did Donald Trump," CNN reported.

As is tradition since 1960, residents of Dixville Notch cast their ballots around midnight local time, several hours before voting starts in other parts of the country.

Election Day is set for November 5, but approximately 82 million people have already cast absentee ballots through early voting.