Japan to increase flaxseed oil imports from Kazakhstan

5 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Japanese company Jateko intends to increase its import of Kazakh flaxseed oil to 3,000 tons per year.

The demand for Kazakh flaxseed oil in Japan has significantly exceeded expectations - Japanese consumers highly value the quality of this product.

Kazakh flaxseed oil has already gained the trust of Japanese consumers and has become an integral part of their daily diet. Japan's annual demand for flaxseed oil reaches about 10,000 tons, significantly surpassing current supplies from Kazakhstan. Jateko plans to increase its import of Kazakh flaxseed oil to 3,000 tons per year and is also considering expanding supplies of safflower and cottonseed oils.

In the first nine months of 2024, Kazakhstan showed significant growth in the export of vegetable oils. From January to August, 93 tons of oil worth $122,400 were exported to Japan, which is 4.5 times higher than the figures for the same period last year. Flaxseed and sunflower oils make up the bulk of the exports, securing Kazakhstan's strong position in the global market.

Overall, the total trade volume in this sector reached $321.9 million, with $297.5 million accounted for by exports.

Safflower and cottonseed oils also attract interest in the Japanese market, with annual demand for these oils being 4,000 and 5,000 tons, respectively.