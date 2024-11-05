Israel steps up readiness for potential Iran's strike

5 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces raised the level of readiness in anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation to the latest Israeli strike, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources.

As part of the heightened alert, the IDF General Staff holds daily situational assessments across all its divisions, the report said.

"Despite various reports in foreign media, there is no confirmed information about the exact timing of a response," one source said.

The IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran, the newspaper reported.