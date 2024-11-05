Armenia begins European integration talks

5 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation from the European Union has arrived in Yerevan to develop with the Armenian side the program of negotiations around visa liberalization, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan said.

He pointed out numerous achievements in some areas, such as the agreements with Europol and Eurojust, as well as the launch of visa liberalization dialogue. The official believes this year was an unprecedented year in terms of advancing the EU-Armenia partnership agenda.

“A delegation from the EU is visiting Yerevan on November 5-6 in order to develop the respective program of negotiations,” Hovhannisyan said.

According to the deputy FM, the new Armenia-EU partnership agenda is currently under development and will be completed soon. Hovhannisyan noted that all these steps will have impact in terms of the planned work in 2025.