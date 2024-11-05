U.S. ready to take additional measures against Georgia

5 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller commented on the measures taken by the U.S. Government following the adoption of the law on transparency of foreign influence by the Georgian Parliament in May.

He recalled the U.S. put under review a significant amount of assistance they provide to the Georgian government and have suspended $95 million of that assistance because of Tbilisi's steps.

"And we will continue to look at whether there are additional measures that would be appropriate and if so, we won’t hesitate to use them”, Miller said.

At the same time, the spokesman highlighted the U.S. Government's support for Georgian people, noting that Washington was supporting Georgia’s integration with Euro and Atlantic partners.