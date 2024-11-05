Ilham Aliyev arrives in Bishkek for Organization of Turkic States summit

5 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan today to attend the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Bishkek Manas 2 International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, along with other officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also welcomed with an official ceremony by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek.