Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is ready to continue normalizing relations with Georgia. He noted that the West wants to pull Tbilisi to a “false fork”.

Speaking about the results of the parliamentary elections, the head of the department emphasized that the Georgian people made their choice, and Russia respects it.

The minister also said that Europe and the United States want to portray the process as a strategic choice between Moscow and the West. According to him, they want to pull Tbilisi to a “false fork”.