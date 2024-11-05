5 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A treasure trove of coins and jewelry has been found by archaeologists in Crimea. The discovery is of great scientific significance, with the coins being of particular value.

Researchers have made a discovery during the Chersonesos suburban expedition of the Institute of Archaeology of Crimea of ​​the Russian Academy of Sciences: they have found a unique treasure trove.

“The significance of the treasure is primarily scientific: monetary and material treasure troves from the late Hellenistic period had not yet been found in Chersonesos,”

– the head of the expedition, Vyacheslav Masyakin, said.

Gold and silver jewelry was discovered, including medallions, beads, beadings, earrings and rings, as well as coins, dated by scientists to 120-110 BC.