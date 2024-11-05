Treasure trove discovered in Chersonesos

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
A treasure trove of coins and jewelry has been found by archaeologists in Crimea. The discovery is of great scientific significance, with the coins being of particular value.
Researchers have made a discovery during the Chersonesos suburban expedition of the Institute of Archaeology of Crimea of the Russian Academy of Sciences: they have found a unique treasure trove.
“The significance of the treasure is primarily scientific: monetary and material treasure troves from the late Hellenistic period had not yet been found in Chersonesos,”
– the head of the expedition, Vyacheslav Masyakin, said.
Gold and silver jewelry was discovered, including medallions, beads, beadings, earrings and rings, as well as coins, dated by scientists to 120-110 BC.